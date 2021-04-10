Shay Healy, Eurovision-winning songwriter, dies at 78

Eurovision-winning songwriter Shay Healy has died at the age of 78.

The Dubliner composed “What’s Another Year” for Johnny Logan, which won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980.

He was also a well-known television presenter, hosting the RTÉ show Nighthawks in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In 2004, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease but continued working.

He is survived by his two sons.

‘Irreverent spirit’

The Minister for Culture and Arts, Catherine Martin, expressed her condolences to Mr Healy’s family and friends on Saturday.

“Shay Healy was a gifted songwriter and a national treasure. His beautiful song writing inspired a generation of Irish artists to take their place on the world stage,” she said.

“His time as a broadcaster brought Shay into our homes where the Irish public fell in love with the man and with his irreverent and vital spirit.

“His battle with Parkinson’s disease in his later years was so difficult but also a source of great inspiration for many dealing with the same struggles.

“I wish to offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Shay at this very difficult time.”