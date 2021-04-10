Small in stature, Sheila was a giant in character, courage and strength

By Charlie Keegan

SHEILA Moran, widow of Fergus Moran, died peacefully at her home in Fairfield, California, seven months after the passing of Fergus, her husband and soulmate of 57 years. The former Sheila O’Rourke, a native of Carlow town, lived a truly remarkable life, just as varied, adventurous and complicated as her late husband, who was a master mariner.

Sheila’s death followed a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She led a life that spanned eight decades across four continents, having been born in a small, third-floor room of her family’s Carlow home, atop their sweet shop at 51 Dublin Street. Her father, Thomas Patrick O’Rourke, was a retired opera singer, grocer and bookie from Wexford; her mother Mary Agnes (May), a former schoolteacher from Mayo, was 15 years her spouse’s junior. The O’Rourkes had five children – three boys and two girls.

Gerald, the youngest, died in his crib when Sheila was very young and not long after her oldest sister Mary died of appendicitis at the age of 12. Paddy, the eldest of the family, died in 1998, having been a leading eye surgeon in Britain.

Sheila spent her childhood years in the company of the family housekeeper Mary Lynch, who remained important to her all her life.

Indifferent to formal education, delivered as it was in those days by the nuns, Sheila received enough of learning to get by when partnering with her best pal Veronica King. Beethoven, Salvador Dali, Tyrone Power and, above all, Coco Chanel, were her saints.

As soon as her school days came to an end, Sheila decamped immediately from her native Carlow. She and her other best pal, Ursula Feore, became au pairs in Spain, which was the beginning of a lifelong thirst for adventure and travel. By the time Sheila came back to Carlow a few years later, she had been all over Europe and was fluent in French, Spanish and Italian, as well as her school-learned proficiency in the Irish language.

Having worked in Dublin for a short while and then in London for several years, she showed a willingness to try her hand at all sorts of jobs and showed a flair for engaging in all manner of adventures. She worked in a pub – that lasted a day; selling the trendiest shoes on King’s Street in the English capital – making a killing, but buying almost as many as she sold! Sheila’s longest-lasting and fondest gig was as a hotel receptionist, becoming the head of the Regent’s Palace Hotel off Piccadilly Circus.

A prototypical Irish woman, she was fiercely independent and self-sufficient, with miles of style and plenty of ‘go’ in her.

On a visit home to Carlow, Sheila had a chance date with Fergus Moran, a sailor home on leave. Fergus was reared in Barrack Street, Carlow. They hit it off and married on 2 June 1962 in the Cathedral of the Assumption.

Sheila continued working in London, later moving to New Zealand to join her husband. While she was there and Fergus at sea, she gave birth to their son Terence Breffni.

In a short time, Sheila emigrated to America with her family, settling in San Francisco. A few years later, they moved aboard a boat in Sausalito – a beautiful 48-foot John Alden wooden sailboat named ***Elan***, a craft of some heritage, meaning it was pretty basic and a trifle leaky. She loved sailing and racing ***Elan***, but was not above notifying the crew when the water inside the boat had come up to the level of the shirt drawers!

Sheila handled this lifestyle easily and she, Fergus and Moran Jnr lived aboard the boat for several magical years, and later on a houseboat in Sausalito. The Bohemian self-sufficiency and friendly culture of the Bay Area in those days suited her down to the ground.

As the years rolled on, she went back to school and took up writing, and wrote prolifically – her short stories of life in rural Ireland in the 1940s, raising a family abroad, growing old and asking the big questions are marvellously human and original.

Sheila would know more travel in later years, living in India and Bangladesh as husband Fergus’s working life took him to these destinations.

Life would test her mettle again, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she beat on her own terms. Diagnosed with dementia is 2011, she resolutely carried on and again lived life on her own terms. She always kept going. Standing a diminutive 5’ 2” without heels, she was a giant in character and thought, courage and strength.

When then US President Bill Clinton came to visit in Dhaka, the Bangladesh capital, his Secret Service detail wanted to move her out of her room on the executive floor of the best hotel in town. She flatly refused and stayed put, thus winning a polite nod from the leader of the free world thereafter, whenever he ran into her.

No-one overawed Sheila Kathleen Moran O’Rourke from Carlow or altered her egalitarian and thoroughly Irish view of humanity – except for Pavarotti. She adored the Italian tenor.

Sheila and Fergus were married for 57 years – he preceded her in death by seven months. They looked after each other as it is only possible for two soul mates to do and theirs was a unity underscored by deep love.

It is clear in her passing that she was only waiting long enough to join him so he could get the place ready for her.

At her own request, Sheila’s ashes were scattered on the ebbing tide of the Pacific Ocean, outside the Golden Gate towards the setting sun, in the presence of her family and friends.

Sheila is survived by her son Terry, grandchildren Terence Devlin, Seán Eammon and Megan Catherine and her brother Tommy, who lives in London surrounded by his children Tom, Kathryn Clare and Brendan.

The following lines penned by American author Henry Van Dyke seem appropriate to the maritime lives of Fergus and Sheila Moran:

***I am standing upon the seashore. A ship, at my side,

spreads her white sails to the moving breeze and starts

for the blue ocean. She is an object of beauty and strength.

I stand and watch her until, at length, she hangs like a speck

of white cloud just where the sea and sky come to mingle with each other.

Then, someone at my side says: ‘There, she is gone’.

Gone where?

Gone from my sight. That is all. She is just as large in mast,

hull and spar as she was when she left my side.

And, she is just as able to bear her load of living freight to her destined port.

Her diminished size is in me – not in her.

And, just at the moment when someone says: ‘There, she is gone,’

there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices

ready to take up the glad shout. ‘Here she comes!’***