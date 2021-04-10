Trinity College Dublin elects first female provost in 429-year history

Trinity College Dublin has elected its first female provost in the university’s 429-year history.

Professor Linda Doyle, set to become the university’s 45th provost and the first woman to ever hold the role, was elected by staff and student representatives on Saturday.

She will take over from the current Provost, Dr Patrick Prendergast, on August 1st this year.

I am exhilarated to take on this role and to be part of this historic development in Trinity’s history

The provostship has a term of ten years, during which the provost is responsible for leading the university.

Prof Doyle is a professor of engineering and the arts at Trinity. Originally from Cork, she first studied electrical engineering at UCC before completing a masters and PhD at Trinity.

She said: “I am exhilarated to take on this role and to be part of this historic development in Trinity’s history. Trinity is an extraordinary institution filled with exceptionally talented staff and students but I believe we can set our ambitions for it even higher.

“I want Trinity to be the most open, productive, and creative place to teach, learn and to do research. I want Trinity to be a public university that is fearless in its pursuit of a deep-rooted fairness.”

Crucial time

Dr Prendergast, the current Provost said: “I’m delighted that there was not one but three excellent candidates for the position of provost of Trinity and I congratulate Professor Linda Doyle on her successful campaign.

“Trinity will now have its first woman provost and on behalf of staff, students, and alumni I wish Linda the very best in leading the college at this crucial time in its history.”

The election took place electronically and the elected candidate will be appointed as provost by the Trinity Board at its next meeting.