65 Feltham Hall, Carlow goes under the hammer

By Suzanne Pender

NEW to market is 65 Feltham Hall, Carlow, which is on sale by online auction on Thursday 29 April at 3pm.

Feltham Hall is one of Carlow’s premier estates and this extended three-bedroomed semi is very well positioned within the estate, close to a large green area and ideal for kids.

The property is located just a short walk from Carlow town centre, bus depot, IT Carlow and Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

The rear garden has a westerly aspect and can take advantage of any afternoon/evening sun. The owners extended the dining area, giving a surprising amount of extra living space, which considerably enhances this house.

The AMV is €235,000.