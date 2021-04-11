65 Feltham Hall, Carlow goes under the hammer

Friday, April 09, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

NEW to market is 65 Feltham Hall, Carlow, which is on sale by online auction on Thursday 29 April at 3pm.

Feltham Hall is one of Carlow’s premier estates and this extended three-bedroomed semi is very well positioned within the estate, close to a large green area and ideal for kids.

The property is located just a short walk from Carlow town centre, bus depot, IT Carlow and Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

The rear garden has a westerly aspect and can take advantage of any afternoon/evening sun. The owners extended the dining area, giving a surprising amount of extra living space, which considerably enhances this house.

The AMV is €235,000.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Alistair’s latest single is a tribute to his late dad Jack

Sunday, 11/04/21 - 5:00pm

Gaelcholáiste gets green light for major extension

Sunday, 11/04/21 - 4:00pm

Grow it forward with free seeds from your local library

Sunday, 11/04/21 - 1:00pm