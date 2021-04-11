Alistair’s latest single is a tribute to his late dad Jack

By Conor Forrest

LOCAL musician Alistair Fingleton has launched a new single titled I Miss You More Every Day, which at its core is about his father Jack, whose tenth anniversary occurred recently.

Alistair, who is originally from Castledermot but now lives in Maganey and has a business doing plant repairs, said: “I was out in the workshop working all day and I just went into the office to do something. I just sat down and wrote down a few words and a bit of music and, lo and behold, we have a song.”

Of his dad, Alistair noted that “there’s not a day goes by that he doesn’t come up in conversation with somebody through the job or whatever,” adding that “he was known all over the country and everybody had fond memories of him”.

“The core of the song is about the boss man.”

Alistair said he’s 20 years this year “playing in proper bands and going out gigging”. Up to this time last year he was playing keyboards with the Davitt Country Band.

Alistair has also released a song called Love Me, having decided that he would use the time he would normally have spent gigging “doing something on my own steam”. Every cent generated from that song is going to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin. The song was launched the weekend before St Valentine’s weekend – Alistair explained that it was made famous by Collin Raye and written by Max T Barnes. “Everybody and their aunt has recorded it,” he said. “I just said, here, I’d have a go at it and it turned out quite well.”

Asked if he would look to do an EP at some stage, he spoke of “a few things there in the pipeline … I’ve a couple more songs of my own, original songs that I want to get down or get on paper as they say, but I’m going to go back now and do a couple of ‘evergreen’ songs, the typical songs that people would know and recognise.

“I know it’s great to write original songs, but you still can’t beat a song that people tap their feet and clap their hands to, that they’ve known for years.”

He added that he would listen to and play any type of music and loves country music – when he was 15 “Garth Brooks was the biggest thing that ever was to be heard on the radio back then, so I’d be a huge Garth Brooks fan”.

“I love Irish country as well,” he added. “Nowadays there’s fabulous artists out there.”

Mike Denver is one name he mentions, as well as Michael English, whom he went to school with.

For those who want to get their hands on a copy of I Miss You More Every Day, it will be available on iTunes and iCloud and Apple Music and other digital platforms. Locally, it will be in a few of the shops around Castledermot and Athy.

Alistair added that he wanted to thank anybody that “has helped me along or even sent good wishes or anything like that … their support is greatly, greatly appreciated”.

To keep up to date with Alistair’s work and what’s going on in his world, check out his Facebook – Alistair Fingleton Music Page.