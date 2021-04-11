Carlow native lands €8,831 loot from €2 flutter

By Elizabeth Lee

The champagne was popping at the weekend for one County Carlow native when a flutter on the horses racing in Aintree quickly turned into a whopping four-figure windfall.

The anonymous customer placed the wager via their online BoyleSports account on Friday afternoon, placing €1 each-way accumulator on four horses to win at the big meeting of the day at Aintree.

The hair-raising journey began with Tronador in the 1.45 winning at massive odds of 22/1. This was followed up with wins from Belfast Banter (12/1) in the 2.20 and Fakir D’Oudairies (5/2) in the 3.25.

It all came down to Livelovelaugh (15/2) in the 4.05 but any nerves were brushed aside as the Willie Mullins trained winner streaked clear by 4½ lengths to complete the accumulator and trigger the payout.

The lucky punter was able to log back into their online account to see a grand total of €8,831.59 for the winners who had all crossed the line in the space of a few hours.