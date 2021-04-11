Dismay at refusal of funding for footpath to the Barrow Track

By Elizabeth Lee

CLLR William Quinn has expressed his disappointment at the refusal of funding for a footpath on a stretch of road that links the village of Borris to the Barrow Track, and he is demanding to know why.

Cllr Quinn raised the matter at April’s meeting of Bagenalstown Muncipal District when he asked why funding hadn’t been granted for a footpath on the Graignamanagh to Borris road. He said that a path running from Ballytiglea bridge to the village was necessary because so many pedestrians walk on that road when they’re accessing the Barrow Track. He added that it would link part of the South Leinster Way to the village, too.

Cllr Quinn continued that it was the third time for the council to apply, unsuccessfully, for funding and asked engineer Brian O’Donovan why the application was refused.

Mr O’Donovan replied that he was “surprised and disappointed” that the funding had been refused and that the council had sought clarification about the situation from the relevant government department about it.

Cllr Quinn also raised concerns about the safety of a wall that surrounds the graveyard. He said that local GAA club Mount Leinster Rangers wanted to put down a path around part of the cemetery but they were concerned about how secure the wall would be when the works begin.