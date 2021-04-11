Gaelcholáiste gets green light for major extension

By Suzanne Pender

THE green light has been given to a major extension at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, which will also enhance facilities for students will additional needs.

‘Significant’ funding has been approved under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021 for Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach for a build which consists of two general classrooms, a textiles room, a music room, a construction studies room with prep area, a science lab with a prep area and two special needs classrooms.

This addition gives students with special needs the opportunity to attend mainstream school and encourages greater inclusivity.

The funding was warmly welcomed this week by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.