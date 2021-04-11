Go-ahead given for zipline in town in Bagenalstown

By Elizabeth Lee

THE children of Bagenalstown are in for a hi-speed treat soon because the local council has just received funding to install a zipline in one of its parks. Carlow County Council has just received €15,000 in funding to enhance amenities in the Fair Green in the town centre.

Some months ago, cllr Andy Gladney suggested the addition of a zipline to the park, similar to one that’s installed in Tinryland, would be welcome. Area engineer Jerry Crowley was successful in his application for the funding and now the work will be put out to tender, with the development expected to be completed within months.

“This is a great addition to the town, thanks to the great work by the area engineer,” said cllr Gladney.