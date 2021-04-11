Pat McGrath – an appreciation

The late Pat McGrath

ON 14 January 2021, the community of Holy Family BNS, Askea lost one of its most respected members with the death of Pat McGrath.

Pat was one of seven teachers drawn from St Joseph’s NS and Bishop Foley NS who made up the first staff of the new Holy Family School, under principal Ted Brophy. Pat was deputy principal from 1976 and became principal in 1999. His career spanned the final decades of the last century with the first years of the current one.

First and foremost, Pat was a teacher. He loved being a teacher. He was a great educator, who would draw on stories, songs, experiments and daily life experiences to explain clearly whatever piece of knowledge he was trying to impart to the boys.

He was good-humoured and youthful in his thinking and approach. Pat was always respectful of the boys in his care, while quietly ensuring a healthy discipline. He treated his sixth-class boys as young adults and prepared them well for their move to secondary school.

It was lovely to see Pat solve disputes among the little boys at playtime and the crossover shaking of hands, which went on until a smile would appear on the faces of both boys. Then Pat felt his job was done and all was well.

Pat’s love of sport meant that he was equally at home joining in the daily football matches in the playground as he was in the classroom. He loved the annual trips to Clara Lara, where he would join in many of the activities with the boys.

For anyone privileged to see him encouraging school football teams from the sideline, an abiding memory would be watching his right foot swinging in unison with that of his players. A common response from onlookers was: ‘Give that man a jersey and let him on.’

Pat brought out the best in all who came in contact with him. He had a wry sense of humour and was often the source of wit, banter and fun in the staffroom. Pat was fair and straight, very helpful and a great mentor to teachers starting out in their careers. He was equally as helpful with his more experienced colleagues, always being generous with his time. If his advice was sought, one would expect him to be compassionate, but also totally impartial and honest.

Pat was also very respectful of his position as teacher and principal. The outward sign of this was his dress code for school. He was always immaculately turned out in collar and tie, with the exception of World Book Day and Halloween. His ties became such an interesting feature during his time as principal, with teachers and pupils alike wondering what tie would appear.

Pat’s breadth of knowledge allied with his amazing calligraphy skills were such that he could have taught with great success in any era from the hedge schools right up to the current technological age.

Sadly, Pat was stricken with a progressive illness, which robbed him of the healthy and happy retirement he so richly deserved. We were privileged to have known and worked with this wonderful man. Our community is a lesser place for his absence.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Pat’s wife Brid and his children Caitriona, Ruairi and William on their great loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

Colleagues and friends