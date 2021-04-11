The Nationalist visits Clogrennane Woods

Friday, April 09, 2021

Our photographer Michel O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places around Co Carlow. This is what he found when he visited the looped walks in Clogrennane Woods.

 

Enjoying the looped walk were the Thornbury family and their dogs Captain and Scout

Owen ONeill, April and Monica Cassidy, Jack Phelan and Juno teh dog

The atmospheric woods at Clogrennane

Having fun on the looped walk were Keith Brennan, Lorraine Branagan and their daughter Molly-Mae

Enjoying the looped walk were June and Miriam Doran

Mick Glynn

Heading out on the Clogrennane Woods looped walk were the Eyre family and their dog Benny

Alexandra, Mirek and Pola Nowakowski

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Go-ahead given for zipline in town in Bagenalstown

Sunday, 11/04/21 - 8:15pm

Dismay at refusal of funding for footpath to the Barrow Track

Sunday, 11/04/21 - 8:10pm

Pat McGrath – an appreciation

Sunday, 11/04/21 - 6:00pm