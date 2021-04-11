The Nationalist visits Clogrennane Woods

Our photographer Michel O’Rourke has been out and about taking pictures of people and places around Co Carlow. This is what he found when he visited the looped walks in Clogrennane Woods.
Enjoying the looped walk were the Thornbury family and their dogs Captain and Scout
Owen ONeill, April and Monica Cassidy, Jack Phelan and Juno teh dog
The atmospheric woods at Clogrennane
Having fun on the looped walk were Keith Brennan, Lorraine Branagan and their daughter Molly-Mae
Enjoying the looped walk were June and Miriam Doran
Mick Glynn
Heading out on the Clogrennane Woods looped walk were the Eyre family and their dog Benny
Alexandra, Mirek and Pola Nowakowski