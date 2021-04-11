Two fully vaccinated people released from hotel quarantine after legal challenge

Two people, who are fully vaccinated, have been released from mandatory hotel quarantine after challenging the legality of their detention, for which court hearings are pending.

The two passengers arrived from Israel separately, both saying they were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 prior to their arrival, according to The Irish Times.

Despite Israel being included on the Government’s list of designated states, from which all passengers must complete mandatory hotel quarantine, the Irish man and the Israeli woman challenged the legality of their detention based on their vaccinated status.

Earlier this week, it was also decided that Israel would be removed from the list of countries requiring hotel quarantine.

The paper reports Derek Jennings (47) flew back to Ireland to be with his severely ill father, with the High Court hearing Mr Jennings’ father may die at any stage.

Appeals system

Mr Jennings’ was released from the quarantine hotel in Dublin earlier today, telling The Irish Times: “I fully agree with the concept of the quarantine, but the whole point of having the appeals system there is that it should be looked at logically. I appealed on humanitarian grounds.”

Mr Jennings had earlier lodged an appeal against his detention which was denied, but then lodged a second appeal when Israel was removed from the designated states list on Friday.

Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan has now directed an inquiry into the legality of Mr Jenning’s detention, adjourning the matter until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Inbar Aviezer, an Israeli healthcare worker, is due to be released from hotel quarantine some time today. Ms Aviezer’s case will also be heard on Monday.

Both Mr Jenning’s and Ms Aviezer have each returned negative PCR tests since their arrival into the State.