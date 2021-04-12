Appeal for hit and run driver to come forward

Cyclist Ray Morrissey who was injured in the hit and run

By Finian Coghlan

GARDAÍ in Castledermot are appealing for the driver of car who left a cyclist with a broken wrist and 30 stitches following a hit-and-run incident on the Baltinglass to Castledermot Road on Saturday morning (10 April) to turn himself in.

Ray Morrissey was hit by a silver 2012 Audi “head-on” at an estimated 80kph travelling on the wrong side of the road as Ray was rounding a bend in the townland of Knocknacree between 8am and 8.30am

Ray, who is a tree surgeon, was out for his usual early morning cycle, when the collision occurred.

He recalled flying through the air, the impact, and hitting the ground. “It was an awful impact,” he said. As he lay on the ground he expected someone was going to get out of the car and come and help him. “When I lifted my head I expected to see a red [brake] light, and I didn’t,” said Ray.

“Instead, he was half a kilometer up the road…there were no brake marks or skidmarks on the road,” he said.

Ray said he was frightened he would be run over by another car as he lay injured in the middle of the road. He was not able to get up from where he had landed after the impact. Fortunately about five or 10 minutes later another motorist stopped and came to his aid as did a number of other people who stayed with him before the ambulance arrived.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny where he was treated for his injuries which included a broken left wrist, 30 stitches in his left knee and swelling in his hand and shoulder.

“The bike is written off. It took the brunt of the impact, and if it didn’t, I’d be in a wheelchair or sucking from a straw for the rest of my life. Thank god for helmets,” he said gratefully.

He was also full of praise for the investigating garda who was able to identify the make, colour and year of the car, a 2012 Silver Audi.

“He found CCTV on one of the properties along the road, fair play to him,” said Ray.

“There’s a fair amount of damage to the car, from the front bumper to the passenger door, and the wing mirror is missing,” he added. The wing mirror was found at the scene of the collision.

“I’m angry but lucky. I am very frustrated because I’m out of work through no fault of my own,” he said.

“You wouldn’t do it to a dog, to hit them and leave them on the side of the road to die,” said Ray.

“How easy it would have been not to come home forever because of someone else’s negligence,” he said.

“I definitely lost one of my nine lives on Saturday morning. My mam would say I haven’t a whole lot left after my childhood!”

“Still, I live to tell the story, and it could have very easily been a double funeral,” said Ray.

In a curious twist of fate Ray’s father Joe passed away suddenly on Saturday night at his home in Popintree, Dublin.

“I just want to hear someone say sorry. He knows exactly what he’s done and it’s a bit sad,” said Ray.

“The people who helped me were absolutely incredible, and they were just Joe Soaps!”

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Castledermot Garda Station on 059 9144112, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.