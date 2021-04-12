Georgian charm in the heart of Carlow town

By Suzanne Pender

GEORGIAN architectural features highlight this landmark period property in the heart of Carlow town.

Dispensary House, Church Street, Carlow is listed as a protected structure, which retains its charm and character, including handsome façade and Georgian doorway.

With spacious living accommodation spanning over three floors, the layout and location of the property offers excellent investment potential to the discerning buyer. Accommodation includes at ground floor: reception hall, bedroom 1, bedroom 2 (with ensuite), office/bedroom 3 with study off, utility/kitchenette, bathroom, trap door to basement storage.

First floor: bedroom 4, bedroom 5, bathroom; first-floor return: sitting room, kitchen/dining room. Second floor: bedroom 6 (with en suite), bedroom 7. BER: exempt.

For further details, contact TM Byrne & Son Ltd, 18 Dublin Street, Carlow on 059 9132500.