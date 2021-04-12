  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Health officials ask people to keep distance if meeting outdoors

Health officials ask people to keep distance if meeting outdoors

Monday, April 12, 2021

James Cox

Public health officials are reminding people to keep their distance if they’re meeting outdoors.

From today, two households can meet outside for social reasons but not in their gardens.

People can also travel anywhere within their own county or 20km from their home.

Professor of health systems at DCU Anthony Staines has offered advice to people on how to keep safe.

He said: “Be careful, stay outdoors, that’s really the message. When you get offered vaccination, take it up. Vaccination is a huge part of this. Whatever happens with viral strains circulating, vaccination is going to be extremely important.”

Meanwhile, further changes to the vaccine rollout plan are expected as health officials meet this afternoon.

Vaccine rollout

It is expected the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will recommend AstraZeneca be used only for over-60s amid concerns about rare blood clots.

That would require significant changes to the existing age based plan.

However, just one in five vaccines due to arrive into the country over the next three months are from AstraZeneca.

Immunologist and professor at Trinity College Luke O’Neill says Ireland would be following the example of other countries.

Prof O’Neill said: “Well some countries are suspending it entirely, as you’ve seen, especially in the under-55s. France and Germany have said if you have had one shot of AstraZeneca get a different shot of a second vaccine so all these guidelines are changing which is a bit disconcerting for people, especially when we know the problems are extremely rare.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Relief for pupils as they return to the classroom

Monday, 12/04/21 - 5:21pm

Father-of-six jailed for dangerous driving with children in car

Monday, 12/04/21 - 5:20pm

Former Ros na Rún actor fails in appeal against rape conviction

Monday, 12/04/21 - 5:07pm