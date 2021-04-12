Kian nails down a place in Screwfix final

By Suzanne Pender

AN IMPRESSIVE Hacketstown apprentice has secured a coveted spot in the final of a prestigious competition aimed at discovering the best apprentice in Ireland and the UK.

Kian Brennan (20) has reached the virtual final of the Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2021 competition, a tremendous achievement to be named among the final ten, given the record number of entries this year. Kian is one of only two Irish finalists among the top ten, a huge honour for the young man who is an apprentice in wood manufacture and finishing at Fitzgerald’s Kitchens, Tinahely.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for me … I can’t believe I am through to the final,” said a delighted Kian.

“I am passionate about my job and I am proud to have my hard work acknowledged so early in my career,” he added.

Kian applied for the competition during lockdown and highlighted his eye for detail, work ethic and his striving for perfection as reasons why he should earn a place in the final. All those attributes shone through in the semis and he duly impressed the judge to make it to the final.

During the decider on 22 and 23 April, Kian and each finalist will go through a virtual interview conducted by a panel of industry experts from the Federation of Master Builders, National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting and the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering. Each finalist will also participate in a bespoke event from Google Digital Garage to upskill on digital marketing and social media strategy as well as writing for social media – vital training for when they start out on their career. There will also be a product session from Google Nest.

At the end of the two-day session, one apprentice will become Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2021 and fingers crossed Kian can take home the title!

This year’s winner will receive the career-boosting trade bundle of €10,000 worth of tools, technology, and training to give them a kick-start to their career in the trade.