Lovely three-storey home in Castle Oaks

By Suzanne Pender

A MUCH sought-after property is 12 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Dublin Rd, Carlow town.

DNG McCormack Properties are delighted to bring to the market this lovely four-bedroom, three-storey end-of-terrace home in the much sought-after development of Castle Oaks.

This home is in great condition throughout and is sure to appeal to first-time buyers or investors alike. Notable features include modern fitted kitchen, wood flooring through hallway and living room, feature open fireplace, master bedroom en suite and much more.

Externally, the property is equally as attractive with cobble-lock paving and flower beds to the front and side and patio doors from the kitchen to a good-sized rear garden.

A virtual tour is available now on Daft.ie. BER, B3. Asking price, €229,000.