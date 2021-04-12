There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Monday evening among 394 nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Carlow now has the third lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country with only 19 cases recorded in the last 14 days.

Of the cases notified today:

179 are men / 214 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

175 in Dublin, 34 in Kildare, 21 in Galway, 21 in Mayo, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 123 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10th 2021, 1,058,394 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

745,363 people have received their first dose

313,031 people have received their second dose

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has also recommended limiting the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to the over-60s, due to reports of a number of blood clots in younger patients.

The group has told the Department of Health that those under 60 who have received one dose of the vaccine and suffer with high-risk conditions should receive their second dose after 12 weeks as scheduled.

However, Niac recommended that those who are under 60 without high-risk medical conditions have their second dose extended to 16 weeks to allow for further investigation into the matter.

Commenting on the new advice, Niac chair Professor Karina Butler said: “All the authorised Covid-19 vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca and the newly approved Janssen, are highly effective in preventing hospitalisation and severe Covid-19 disease. Vaccination with Vaxzevria Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective and substantially reduces the risk of severe Covid-19 disease across all age groups.

“Niac realises the need to balance the significant benefits of a national vaccination programme with the very rare risk of these reported events. While this is an extremely rare condition, consideration must be given to the fact that it has a very high risk of death or severe outcome. As the risk/benefits of Vaxzevria Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine may vary by age and as alternative Covid-19 vaccines are available Niac has revised the recommendations for use of this vaccine.

“In developing these recommendations, Niac is informed by the available scientific evidence and the risk/benefits of the vaccines. New evidence will be reviewed once available and any further required recommendations will be notified to the Department of Health.

“We strongly encourage everyone to accept the Covid-19 vaccine they are offered. A high uptake of vaccine in every age group is needed if Covid-19 is to be controlled, so that public health restrictions may be safely removed.”

Sources told The Irish Times that up to 14,000 shots that were due to be administered tomorrow will now have to be rescheduled.

AstraZeneca accounts for around 20 per cent of doses due to be delivered to Ireland in the second quarter of the year, with 813,000 due.

The new advice will result in a significant reorganisation of the State’s vaccine rollout plan.