Death notices and funeral arrangements

Martin Lennon

Cournellan House, Borris, Carlow

Peacefully in the loving care of Borris Lodge Nursing Home on Monday 12 April. Loving husband of the late Maureen, predeceased by his brothers Shem, Sean, Rev. Fr Moling, Padraig, Joseph (Joe) and sister Aine. Sadly missed by his sons Seamus and Gerard, his daughters Mary and Breda, daughters in law Catherine and Fiona, sons in law Michael Kavanagh and Paddy Quinlan, adored grandchildren Róisín, Aoife, Conor, Cormac, James and Ciarán, sister in law Jo Lennon, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris on Tuesday evening at 7.30 pm for private family prayers. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass (max. 10 people) will take place on Wednesday at 2pm followed by burial in St. Mullins Cemetery.

If neighbours and friends wish to show their support to the family they can stand outside (while adhering to social guidelines) as the funeral cortege arrives or leaves the church in Borris and arrives in St Mullin’s.

Martin’s funeral mass can be viewed on https://www.borrisparish.ie/webcam/

No hand shaking and strict social distancing please.