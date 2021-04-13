Five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Tuesday

Five more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Tuesday evening among 358 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 7 occurred in April, 3 occurred in March, 3 occurred in February, 3 occurred in January. 1 death was reported as occurring before January.*

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 46-102 years.

Of the cases notified today:

163 are men / 192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

166 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath, 12 in Limerick and the remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties

As of 8am today, 205 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 48 are in ICU. 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 11th 2021, 1,063,666 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: