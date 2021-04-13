Grant will make school routes safer

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW County Council has been granted €100,000 to improve conditions for youngsters travelling to school. The safe routes to school scheme is to encourage children and teenagers to walk or cycle to school, with the money being spent on footpaths, cycle paths, parking bays or other measures that would make the journey to school safer.

Director of services Pádraig O’Gorman outlined the scheme to the councillors at last week’s meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District. He said that applications for funding had to come from the schools’ management and that a number of schools around the county had already applied for it.

Mr O’Gorman also said that the council is granting money to the national school in Ballinabranna. The council usually gave the school a grant of €3,000 towards the cost of employing a school warden. Now that the school wasn’t in a position to employ the warden, that money will be given to the school under the safer routes scheme.