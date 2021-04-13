  • Home >
Jurisdiction refused in case of Carlow man charged with having child porn

Monday, April 12, 2021

Carlow courthouse
Photo: Michael O’Rourke

A JUDGE refused to accept jurisdiction in a child pornography case at Carlow District Court last week. The case involving a man in his 30s will now be referred to the DPP for consent to trial on indictment in the circuit court.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with having child pornography in his possession. He is also charged in relation to production of child pornography at his home address in February 2019.

Judge Brian O’Shea heard an outline of the alleged offence when deciding jurisdiction. Sergeant Hud Kelly said the injured party in the case was the teenage daughter of the defendant’s partner. The court was told that her phone was confiscated by the defendant. It was conveyed to the teenager that the phone had been left out and she was instructed to take explicit photos.

Judge O’Shea refused jurisdiction in the case and it was adjourned until 19 May.

 

