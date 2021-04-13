Landowners fear building work will contaminate water

By Elizabeth Lee

A GROUP of concerned landowners and residents have signed a petition to stop work on a boggy field in Milford because they believe that it’s detrimental to the area.

The site of the development is known locally as ‘the bog’ because the ground is low-lying and marshy. The works are being carried out by Keystone Supplies, which is extending its yard into the field. Locals are worried that the water in the bog is being displaced into surrounding fields and that their household wells, which are used for drinking water, are in danger of getting contaminated.

Dessie Watchorn is one such resident and he’s gathered signatures from his neighbours on a petition to get the work stopped.

“I’m very concerned about the water table and the effect this work would have on my well. I live very close to the site,” Dessie told ***The Nationalist***.

Rachael Kate Sheppard, Dessie’s niece, works for a manufacturing company in the water industry. She says that some of the pools in the bog are the natural habitat for frogs, while she’s also worried about the bats which live nearby as they go to the bog to forage and feed themselves. Rachael says that parts of the field have already been filled in with soil, which has displaced the water and has interrupted its natural position and flow, thus creating stagnant pools in places.

“The works today have resulted in the elimination of foraging grounds for protected bats; the destruction of a land inhabited by protected frogs; the displacement of the groundwater held by the bog into other neighbouring properties; the pooling of stagnant water, resulting in the growth of harmful bacteria entering the groundwater, which provides the community with drinking water.”

She has sent a report about the field to Carlow County Council and is calling on the developers to stop the work and restore the bog.

Phil Meaney, one of the owners of Keystone Supplies, said that the company received permission from the council, under certain conditions, to fill in the field and that all of the conditions were complied with. He said that the site was bought in phases – the first part had already been filled in and that Keystone Supplies received permission to fill in the second part.

“We’re 100% compliant with the conditions,” said Phil. “We applied to the council in an honest and open way to fill in the site and we got that permission. I’m very happy that we’ve complied with the conditions.”

Carlow County Council confirmed that a complaint has been received and is currently under investigation. “No further comment can be made by the council on the matter at this time,” said the council.