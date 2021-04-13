Designers appointed to manage revamp of Pres de la Salle

By Suzanne Pender

A DESIGN team has been appointed to oversee the significant refurbishment planned for Presentation de la Salle, Bagenalstown.

It was announced this week that WS Atkins Ireland Ltd has been appointed to begin the design process for Presentation de la Salle, along with several others schools nationally, as part of Project Boyne of the Devolved Schools Building Programme 2.

The appointment has been warmly welcomed by deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“This is another major step forward towards the delivery of this much-needed refurbishment for Presentation de la Salle. It is a project that I am delighted to see is moving steadily forward. I intend to ensure it continues in this manner,” she said.

The National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) is supporting the Department of Education and Skills by delivering an element of the department’s school building programme on its behalf.

The Devolved Schools Building Programme 2 is comprised of 20 individual school building projects, ranging from new builds to extensions/refurbishment projects for works at both primary and post-primary level.

These projects will be delivered as three distinct project bundles: Project Nore, Project Boyne and Project Dargle.