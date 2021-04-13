Specsavers campaign turns up the volume on hearing health

By Suzanne Pender

SPECSAVERS is pledging to test and screen a quarter-of-a-million people over the next two years, as the audiologists encourage people to claim free hearing aids under exciting new PRSI changes. To celebrate the new benefits, the high-street opticians and audiologists is making April its ‘Healthy Hearing Month’.

“With one in six Irish adults affected by hearing loss, we are on a mission to break down the stigma often associated with hearing loss and start having a more honest and open conversation about this important health issue,” said Carol O’Neill, audiologist at Specsavers Carlow.

“Unfortunately, the perceived cost of hearing aids and outdated stigmas can deter people from seeking help and they do not realise the life-changing benefits they can offer. This is why we are launching our Healthy Hearing Month with a pledge to test and screen over quarter of a million of the Irish population. By launching this long-term campaign, we hope to turn up the volume on hearing health and inspire people to be more proactive,” said Carol.

Research commissioned by Specsavers revealed that almost half of Irish adults (47%) regularly worry about losing their hearing, yet only 25% of people would act quickly (within a week) if they noticed a change in their hearing. And 69% of Irish adults have not had their hearing tested in five years.

Fears relating to cost (62%) were the biggest deterrent to wearing hearing aids. However, this no longer needs to be a concern for many, thanks to the new changes introduced to the PRSI treatment benefits. Following changes to the PRSI scheme by the Department of Social Protection, those eligible for the benefit can now avail of a pair of hearing aids up to the value of €1,000 or put their PRSI contribution towards the cost of a more expensive pair of hearing aids at Specsavers.

Even with a medical card, many will also have PRSI entitlements that would make them eligible for a free pair of hearing aids. With hearing aids available from €600 at Specsavers, this is the first time people can claim free hearing aids under the scheme.

For more information about using your PRSI treatment benefit entitlement available at Specsavers, speak to your local store or check out www.specsavers.ie/hearing.