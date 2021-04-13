Tayto Park announce virtual school tours

James Cox

Tayto Park has announced a new virtual school tour which is now available to schools.

‘Tayto Park Adventures’ is “a fun, engaging and first of its kind virtual school tour experience suitable for all school classes” which can now be booked on the theme park’s website.

Tayto Park Adventures is a primary school programme linked to the SESE curriculum, prepared by the Tayto Park Discovery and Learning Team, produced and presented by TheatreworX Productions.

The tour includes an all-access pass to the diverse animal collection at the Tayto Park Zoo and some of its most famous theme park attractions including Europe’s largest inverted wooden rollercoaster, the Cù Chulainn Coaster.

As part of Tayto Park Adventures, school classes will have exclusive access to an exciting one-hour movie, ‘The Imperium Stone’.

“Filmed at the Tayto Park theme park, follow the adventures of Skipper and Skooter in an all singing, all dancing movie which will have students of all ages up on their feet! Filled with fun, adventure and magic, ‘The Imperium Stone’ will bring students on a hilarious whirlwind journey across Ireland’s only theme park and zoo as the Tayto Park heroes try to stop Dr. Rotator in his bid to take over the world!”

Tayto Park Adventures will also include 16 educational short films for kids to enjoy and all from the comfort and safety of the school classroom.

Children will get the chance to discover what it’s like to be a zookeeper and vet at Tayto Park, while learning all about the Tayto Park Zoo and its diverse animal collection.

Tigers, leopards, birds of prey, squirrel monkeys and meerkats are among the animals included in the virtual experience.

To celebrate the launch, Tayto Park is giving one lucky school the chance to win a virtual school tour for each school class this June.

To be in with a chance to win, Tayto Park want school classes across the country to put their creative hats on and send in a catchy poem on why their school deserve to win a Tayto Park virtual school tour adventure for the entire school to enjoy. Entries can be emailed to [email protected] and closing date for entries is Friday, May 7th.

Speaking on the announcement, founder of Tayto Park Raymond Coyle said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our very first virtual school tour to teachers and kids across the country and all from the safety and comfort of their very own classrooms. School tours play a vital part of our opening season and to be able to offer a virtual package that is fun, engaging and educational will be a fantastic asset on what the park can offer in the future and will hopefully encourage families to come visit the park later this year when we can re-open safely.”

CEO of TheatreworX ProductionsC laire Tighe said: “TheatreworX are delighted to partner up with Tayto Park on its first virtual school tour offering. Creating our very own virtual panto last year in partnership with The Helix, which was a huge success with families up and down the country, we know the ins and outs on how to create a fun, engaging and educational virtual school tour suitable for primary school classes of all ages, showcasing all the amazing attractions and species Tayto Park has to offer all wrapped up in one exciting virtual school tour package!”