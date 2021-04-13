Three men arrested after car set on fire in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested three men following a suspected arson incident in the Leopardstown area of South Dublin on Monday, April 12th.

Shortly before 10pm, Fire Services and gardaí were alerted when a car was set alight in the driveway of a house at Orby Park, Leopardstown.

A second car parked in the driveway was also damaged in the fire. None of the occupants of the house were injured.

The fire was brought under control and by Fire Services personnel and the scene was preserved for forensic examination.

In a follow-up operation gardaí on pro-active patrol intercepted a car on the M50 at Knocklyon a short time later. The occupants of the car, two men aged in their 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested in connection with the incident.

All three are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Dundrum Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to anyone with camera footage from the Orby Park area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01-6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.