Bagenalstown mum and daughters bound to the peace for 12 months

A MOTHER and two daughters who faced assault charges arising from tensions in a Bagenalstown estate were bound to the peace for 12 months at a sitting of Carlow District Court last week.

The three women had faced assault charges in relation to three of their neighbours between 29 and 30 October 2019.

The women had been due to contest the charges with the state calling on six civilian witnesses. However, following discussions between gardaí and the defence, it was agreed the defendants would enter a bond to keep the peace for 12 months.

Judge Brian O’Shea said he preferred that all involved could live in a degree of harmony rather than imposing a conviction and a likely custodial sentence.

“This would go on and on, turning into family feuds that last for generations. That is something we have all seen here in this court, time and time again,” he said.

Judge Carthy said the complainants in the case may not feel it was a fair outcome, but it prevented a trial and possibly unpleasant cross-examination. “In reality, this has the impact of what might have occurred in any event,” he said.

Full story in this week’s Nationalist