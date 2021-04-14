Braun site up for sale (again)

Iconic building is back on the market with an asking price of €5.9 million

By Suzanne Pender

ONE of Carlow’s most iconic buildings is back on the market, offering significant potential for future investment in the town.

The former Braun site at O’Brien Road, Carlow is now for sale with a guide price of €5.9 million, placed on the market by its owners, the commercial property firm Clyde Real Estate. Clyde Real Estate is headed by entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Seán Gallagher, who bought the former Braun site from Procter & Gamble in 2015.

“We recognise that this is an iconic site for Carlow, the reopening of which would have a significant positive impact on both the local economy and community,” Mr Gallagher, CEO of Clyde Real Estate, told The Nationalist.

“Our business objective when we purchased the property was to rent it as a single unit because we know this is an iconic building for the town and we know how significant that would be for the local economy.”

However, six years since the purchase, Mr Gallagher says the current advice from state agencies and real estate services is that companies are indicating a preference for buying and investing in their own property, rather than relying on renting.

“I don’t see it as a failure at all. We have maintained the building to a very high standard, paid our commercial rates, had the site rezoned from industrial to general employment and are now putting it on the market.

“We could have broken up the building into smaller 20 or 30sq ft units, but because of the huge potential of this 30-acre site and its uniqueness, we’ve chosen not to do that,” said Mr Gallagher.

Mr Gallagher revealed that Clyde Real Estate, working in conjunction with Carlow County Council and the IDA, had “pushed hard” to secure a significant tenant for the property since 2015 and, in fact, was “at the altar a number of times”.

Mr Gallagher pointed out that when Clyde Real Estate bought the Braun site in 2015, there were approximately ten buildings of that size in Ireland; now Braun remains one of largest such properties, a unique selling point for the facility.

He accepts that in the “very competitive” market aimed at attracting large-scale employment, Carlow had not been fortunate in the case of the site, but he remained extremely positive for this “amazing site with huge potential”.

“I’m a real advocate of Carlow and of rural Ireland and because of Covid we have seen the huge benefits that living and working in the regions can offer,” he said.

Mr Gallagher spoke of Carlow as an “undiscovered gem” with significant assets, including its road infrastructure, third-level colleges and the spirit of entrepreneurship that exists in the county. “I am extremely hopeful that someone will come, maybe even a local company that needs space of this size for manufacturing or storage, and will unlock the potential for this site.”

The former Braun complex extends to 20,587 sq m (221,594 sq ft) on an expansive site of 11.9ha (29.2 acres). Built to a high specification, it offers a unique opportunity for occupiers and investors alike to secure a high-profile, fully-serviced property. CBRE, together REA Sothern, Carlow are undertaking the sale.

The Braun factory closed in 2009 and at one stage was one of the biggest employers in Carlow with 1,400 workers.