Coronavirus: 12 further deaths and 431 new cases reported

Tomas Doherty

A further 12 deaths and 431 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Republic on Wednesday.

Four of the deaths occurred in April, two in March and six occurred in January.

Of the new cases, 160 were in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 were spread across 20 other counties.

The latest figures show 192 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 49 in intensive care.

Offaly has the highest incidence rate in the country at 259 cases per 100,000, followed by Kildare at 215 and Dublin at 211.

Meanwhile, some 20 per cent of the Republic’s adult population have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, new figures show.

A total of 1,076,216 vaccines were administered up to April 12th – 758,763 first doses and 317,453 second doses.

In the North, more than 838,000 people had received their first jab by April 13th, while 224,000 are fully vaccinated.

The update means that about 20.1 per cent of the Republic’s adult population aged over 18 has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, compared to 57.7 per cent in the North.

It comes as 50 million additional doses of the Pfizer Covid vaccine were secured by the European Union this quarter, with 545,000 set to be delivered to the Republic.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deliveries will take the total EU supply of Pfizer vaccines to 250 million for the second quarter of the year.

The additional Pfizer doses will assist the Irish rollout after issues surrounding the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines came to light.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tweeted: “Welcome news that Ireland will be receiving close to 545,000 extra BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines, starting this month.”