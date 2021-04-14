Could the thirteenth largest ever Lotto jackpot winner live in Carlow?

By Suzanne Pender

Excitement continues to grow all over Ireland as the Lotto jackpot rolls to a life-changing estimated €12.5 million. Tonight’s draw will mark the highest Lotto jackpot that the game has seen in almost four years.

The Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow still holds the title of Ireland’s biggest ever Lotto win which stands at €18.9 million in 2008.

Only 26 jackpots in excess of €10 million have ever been won in the history of the Lotto game. Could tonight’s draw see this total rise to 27? If the Lotto jackpot is won on tonight, this could be the thirteenth largest ever Lotto jackpot to be won since the game launched in 1988.

The Lotto jackpot has been won just once so far this year when an online player from Limerick scooped the €8,530,884 jackpot on Wednesday 27 January. Due to the high level of public interest, the National Lottery has reminded players to adhere to public health advice and purchase their tickets early to avoid queues and to be in with a chance of winning.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We urge all National Lottery players to purchase their tickets early, in-store, in-app or on www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm deadline tonight.”