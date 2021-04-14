Death notices and funeral arrangements

Nora Byrne (née Dreelan)
Kilkea, Castledermot, Kildare / St. Mullins, Carlow

Formerly of St.Mullins died peacefully on 13 April. Predeceased by her husband Thomas and sister Julia. Deeply cherished and sadly missed by her children Mary, Hannah, Ann, Jimmy, Richard, John, Tom, Pierce, Eileen and Patrick, sister Nellie, brother Pierrie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and close friends.

Due to current covid 19 restrictions a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 15 April at 12 noon at The Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Levitstown followed by burial at St Mullins Cemetery.

