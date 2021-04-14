Eight new cases confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday

There were a further eight cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday evening among 431 cases nationally.

It is the biggest daily number of new cases for Carlow for around a month although it is far removed from the high daily numbers in January and February.

Carlow has the fourth lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 6 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,812* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 13th April, the HPSC has been notified of 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 242,105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

204 are men / 226 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

160 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties***

As of 8am today, 192 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 49 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 12th, 2021, 1,076,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: