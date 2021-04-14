Eight new cases confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

There were a further eight cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Carlow on Wednesday evening among 431 cases nationally.

It is the biggest daily number of new cases for Carlow for around a month although it is far removed from the high daily numbers in January and February.

Carlow has the fourth lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 6 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42-91 years.

There has been a total of 4,812* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 13th April, the HPSC has been notified of 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 242,105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 204 are men / 226 are women
  • 70% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 160 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties***

As of 8am today, 192 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 49 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

As of April 12th, 2021, 1,076,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

 

  • 758,763 people have received their first dose
  • 317,453 people have received their second dose
Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Braun site up for sale (again)

Wednesday, 14/04/21 - 6:00pm

O’Dowd to star in ‘Tony 10’ movie?

Wednesday, 14/04/21 - 5:00pm

Kids are having fun and making dough from baking

Wednesday, 14/04/21 - 4:47pm

Similar Articles

Five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Tuesday

Tuesday, 13/04/21 - 8:01pm

No date for start of mass vaccinations in Carlow

Tuesday, 13/04/21 - 10:49am

No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow

Monday, 12/04/21 - 8:24pm