Garda arrested on suspicion of ‘driving while intoxicated’

David Raleigh

A Limerick-based Garda was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last weekend.

The member of the force was arrested and detained for questioning last Saturday.

Gardaí did not respond directly to a number of questions about the garda’s arrest including, the garda’s age, and if they underwent a breadth test or blood test to detect for substances in their system.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána can confirm that a member of An Garda Síochána based in the Southern region was arrested on Saturday afternoon 12th April, 2021 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.”

“A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.”

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”