Gardaí investigating after shots fired outside house in Dublin

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating the discharge of a firearm which occurred on Margaret Kennedy Road, Dublin 8 yesterday evening at approximately 5.05pm.

A number of people were standing in the garden of a house when a lone male approached and fired 3 shots. No persons were injured during the incident. The male left the scene on foot.

The Garda Scenes of Crime Unit attended the scene and conducted an examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was at Margaret Kennedy Road, Cameron Street, and the Donore Avenue area of Dublin 8, or the environs thereof, on Tuesday, April 13th between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Anyone who may have camera footage of the incident (including dash-cam and mobile phone footage) is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.