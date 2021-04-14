Lotto jackpot reaches four-year high ahead of tonight’s draw

Wednesday night’s lotto jackpot is estimated to be worth €12.5 million, the highest figure in four years.

The jackpot has been rolling since January 30th, with €20.8 million raised for good causes in the current jackpot roll-over series.

If the top prize is won tonight, the recipient will become the biggest Lotto winner of 2021, with only 26 jackpots over €10 million won since its launch in 1988.

Expecting an increased interest in tonight’s draw, the National Lottery are urging players to follow current public health guidelines when purchasing their tickets, reminding them they can also play online or via the app.

The draw will take place tonight at 7.55pm and all tickets must be purchased before the deadline at 7.45pm.

The results of previous draws can be viewed here, and will be updated with tonight’s numbers after draw.