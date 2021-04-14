Outbreak of Covid confirmed at hospital maternity department in Donegal

Stephen Maguire

A leading hospital is dealing with an outbreak of Covid in its maternity department.

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital in Co Donegal has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus in recent days.

A specialist Outbreak Control Team has been drafted in to deal with the outbreak.

An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there are two or more positive contacts. It has not been determined how many positive contacts are involved in this particular outbreak of the virus.

However, a spokesperson for the hospital management Saolta confirmed that “a number of patients” have been contacted and were advised to self-isolate and to get tested for Covid.

A spokesperson confirmed they are dealing with the incident.

Outbreak Control Team

“In accordance with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre guidelines, an Outbreak Control Team has been convened at Letterkenny University Hospital and is working with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to a Covid-19 outbreak at the hospital.

“An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there are two or more positive contacts.

“Covid-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients have been carried out to ensure the protection of public health.

“A number of patients who have recently been discharged from the maternity department have also been contacted, as a precautionary measure, with advice on self-isolating and contacting their GP for a Covid-19 test.”

The spokesperson added that they cannot comment on individual cases to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those affected.