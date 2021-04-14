  • Home >
  • National News >
  • PSNI officers investigating north Belfast shooting make arrest

PSNI officers investigating north Belfast shooting make arrest

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

By Rebecca Black, PA

Detectives investigating the murder of Danny McClean have arrested a 56-year-old man.

The suspect was arrested under the UK’s Terrorism Act in north Belfast on Wednesday in connection with Mr McClean’s murder in February this year.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

Mr McClean (54) was shot a number of times as he sat in a red Audi Q2 on Cliftonville Road, on February 2nd.

A dissident republican, Mr McClean also spent five years serving in the British army.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Family of George Nkencho call for forum between minority communities and Garda

Wednesday, 14/04/21 - 10:06pm

Community rallies to support family of girl (3) who died when hit by bus

Wednesday, 14/04/21 - 9:00pm

Republicans waging ‘cultural war’ on unionists, says Arlene Foster

Wednesday, 14/04/21 - 7:41pm