PSNI officers investigating north Belfast shooting make arrest

By Rebecca Black, PA

Detectives investigating the murder of Danny McClean have arrested a 56-year-old man.

The suspect was arrested under the UK’s Terrorism Act in north Belfast on Wednesday in connection with Mr McClean’s murder in February this year.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

Mr McClean (54) was shot a number of times as he sat in a red Audi Q2 on Cliftonville Road, on February 2nd.

A dissident republican, Mr McClean also spent five years serving in the British army.