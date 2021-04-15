A photography and writing project for all the family

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Arts Office is inviting young people and their families to join them on a six-week photography and storytelling project with artist/folklorist Michael Fortune.

‘Around sweet Carlow’s homes’ is the title of a new remote, inter-generational photography project produced by Michael Fortune, in collaboration with Dermot Mulligan from Carlow County Museum as part of the Cruinniú na nÓg programme from Carlow Arts Office.

The project will see Michael working remotely and bringing together a group of 15 families from all parts of the county, who will explore their own family archives and the objects and stories that are important in their lives.

This is the first time Michael has undertaken an inter-generational aspect of this project and he hopes it will bring forward many previously unknown objects into the public domain but, most importantly, the project creates a space for dialogue between parents, grandparents and children.

Starting on Wednesday 28 April, these online workshop get-togethers will see families bringing photographs of objects of importance in and around their homes and then talking about what they mean to the family.

The objects can range from an old toy from your grandparents’ childhood, a child’s favourite toy, a vintage tractor, a spade belonging to your grandfather, your hurl, a skillet pot, a dresser or a farmyard gate.

Anyone who participates must stay within their county and the objects and your stories can be as big or small as you like.

The project will result in the production of a new body of photographs and recorded conversations based on your stories and photographs, which will be presented in an online format for the Cruinniú na nÓg programme in June.

Each family will also receive a free guided tour of Carlow County Museum when it’s open again.

This project is open to anyone aged between 18 and 118 who owns a smartphone, and you don’t need a camera or previous experience to partake.

The online group meetings via Zoom will take place each Wednesday from 28 April until 2 June. This project is free to join but places are strictly limited.

If you are from Carlow and would like to get involved with the project, contact Aileen Nolan at [email protected] before 5pm on Thursday 22 April.