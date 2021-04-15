CAB seize BMW and cash in Westmeath operation

James Cox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized a BMW, €12,000 in cash and frozen a bank account containing €9,400 following an operation in Co Westmeath today.

A total of three searches were conducted, with assistance from the Eastern Region Armed Response Unit, at one residential and two professional addresses.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of the following items:

• A 211 registration BMW (valued at approximately €50,000).

• €12,000 in cash.

• A bank account containing €9,400 was also restrained.

This morning’s search operation was a significant development in an ongoing CAB investigation targeting an Organised Crime Group, based in the midlands, involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs.