Caitlín eyes the prize in poetry reading contest

Caitlín Ní Raoghaill loves poetry and literature

By Elizabeth Lee

A 17-YEAR-OLD student in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, who is passionate about literature and drama, has just gotten through to the finals of a national poetry competition.

Caitlín Ní Raoghaill has reached the final of Poetry Aloud, the poetry-speaking competition, and is the only Carlow representative to make it to the decider. She will contest the senior category and recite Begin by Brendan Kennelly as well as The eagle by Matthew Sweeney as her chosen poem. This competition takes place virtually this year, with contestants recording themselves, reciting their poems and sending them to the National Library of Ireland for consideration. The winners will be announced in early May.

The competition itself involves the entrants reciting a poem of their choice from an anthology and one designated verse. The eagle is Caitlín’s chosen poem as she says she can relate to it because of her father’s keen interest in nature and Irish.

Her parents are Muiris and Maria Ó Raoghaill from Athy, and from an early age, Caitlín developed a love for the arts.

She attended stage school for eight years and enjoys Irish poetry and classic American literature, while citing Jane Austen as one of her favourite novelists. Her favourite poets are Seamus Heaney, Patrick Kavanagh and Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill.

Caitlín with English teacher, Deaglán Ó Laochra and principal Madailin MhicLochlainn

Her teacher in the Gaelcholáiste is Deaglán Ó Laochra, whose students in the past have scooped awards in drama and literature.

“I’m so proud of Caitlín. I’m very proud of all our students who write poetry. It helps us make sense of the times we’re living in!” smiled Deaglán.

Past pupils have come first and second respectively in the Patrick Kavanagh poetry competition, while there were also winners in the Trócaire and PDST poetry competitions, to name just a few.

This is Caitlín’s second time to reach the final and she’s hoping to scoop that elusive top prize!

