Carlow teacher responds to the education needs of kids in refugee camps

Carlow teacher Gary O’Keeffe, who is supporting the Strong Gens initiative

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW teacher is responding to the needs of vulnerable children in refugee camps around the world and encouraging other educators to do the same.

Gary O’Keeffe (30), a teacher at Carlow Educate Together, is part of Strong Gens, an initiative aimed at providing access to education for children in refugee camps across a number of countries worldwide.

The project encourages teachers to volunteer their time to provide online classes to children in refugee camps, giving them the hope of the brighter future that education provides.

“Sophia Wilmot-Josife started Strong Gens in February last year and has even now started building a school on one of the sites in a refugee camp in Greece,” said Gary.

“I got involved when I saw a social media post from a former colleague looking for teachers to volunteer their time,” explains Gary, who teaches in the ASD unit at Carlow Educate Together.

Gary reached out online and received a hugely positive response, with almost 150 Irish teachers who contacted him wanting to learn more about the work of Strong Gen and volunteer their time.

Gary contacted Sophia, which in turn led to him heading up recruitment in Ireland for Strong Gens, with technology expanding the potential for the charity to reach more and more refugee children.

Gary’s desire to volunteer comes from a firm belief that all children deserve equal access to education.

“What’s so unique about what Strong Gens seeks to do is to empower children to dream and become agents of change in their own futures,” he said.

“They raised their voices and said we need help, this is our dream for a chance at a future outside the walls of this camp, and it is these young activists who continue to lead their campaign,” he added.

The remarkable response from Irish teachers means the organisation is in the process of interviewing even more volunteers and getting them set up in their new role.

“There was a very big response from Irish teachers, which was great to see,” said Gary.

“The majority of people who got in touch with me were Irish people from varying backgrounds. There were primary teachers, post-primary teachers, Tefl (teaching English as a foreign language) teachers, SNAs and even people who were not involved in educational settings who contacted me with a willingness to get involved and try to help,” he adds.

Currently, the charity is supporting almost 200 children in refugee camps and more than 120 who are currently homeless or living in direct provision. But with UNICEF indicating that there are some 13-million child refugees worldwide, the need for support and education has never been greater.

“We try to get people based anywhere in the world to commit to one hour a week for six months so that there is stability and familiarity for the children,” said Gary.

The children attending classes range in age from four to young adults up to 20, while some classes also require a translator to support the language barrier.

“People would be very familiar with Tefl, teaching English as a foreign language, so the teaching is like that and we have a range of classes from pre-entry level up to some more advanced classes, where subjects can include maths and science,” he explains.

“The students themselves are so happy and so grateful for your time … it’s so heart-warming and they have such a lovely response when they see you on screen and get to know you, which is lovely,” says Gary.

Children can log on individually, while Strong Gens is also providing technology for interested students or creating central hubs where children can gather, then join their teacher online.

“Because of the time difference, we really love to welcome student teachers or teachers who are may be retired and are free during the day to volunteer. We are also looking to recruit teachers from Australia or Asia, where the time difference would allow for more classes during the day,” said Gary.

You can find more about the organisation at www.strong-gens.com, while anyone interested in volunteering can contact [email protected]

If anyone would like to follow the Strong Gens story, check out strong_gens on Instagram: Facebook, Strong Gens; or @stronggens on Twitter.