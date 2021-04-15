Death notices and funeral arrangements

James (Jim) O’Neill

Doonane, Crettyard, Carlow / Crettyard, Laois

Died 14 April 2021 (unexpectedly) at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Siobhán and Fiona. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Angela and Anne, son-in-law Andy, Fiona’s partner Ger, grandchildren Isla and Liam, brothers-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his sister Margaret

May Jim Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government restrictions a private Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Abban’s Church, Doonane for family followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

It is hoped that the funeral Mass will be live streamed on Saturday morning depending on signal strength, if not, a recording will be available on Saturday evening. Please use this link

Link for possible live stream or recording