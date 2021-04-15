Gardaí appeal for witnesses after seven injured in Louth collision

Gardaí in Louth are appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Thursday afternoon.

The incident involving two vehicles took place on the R174 at Blackgate, Ravensdale at approximately 3.50pm.

Seven people were injured in the collision, six of whom were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. Among this six were two children, one woman and three men.

Another woman was also taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment, with her condition described as serious.

Garda forensic investigators are now at the scene of the crash, with the road closed to facilitate a technical examination.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with additional information is asked to contact gardaí at Drumad Garda Station on 042-935 8680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any garda station.