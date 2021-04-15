Gardaí seize 300 catalytic converters in Dublin search operation

  • Home >
Thursday, April 15, 2021

Gardaí have seized 300 catalytic converters during a search operation in Co Dublin on Wednesday.

At around 10am yesterday morning, gardaí attached to the Dublin metropolitan region divisional crime task force searched a business premises in St Margaret’s, Co Dublin under warrant.

The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin region and beyond.

The task force was assisted by personnel from Ballymun Garda station, Fingal County Council and a Customs and Revenue officer and dog handler.

During the course of the search operation, gardaí seized 300 catalytic convertors weighing a total of 1275kg with an estimated value of €150,000. All items seized are subject to a technical examination.

While gardaí were conducting the search operation, a vehicle entered the premises which had no tax or insurance and was subsequently seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.

Investigations are ongoing, according to a Garda statement.

