Indoor and outdoor dining could return this summer, Tánaiste says

By James Ward, PA

Indoor and outdoor dining could return this summer, as the Government prepares to reveal a detailed reopening plan for May, June and July.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that the Government will meet to set out the plan at the end of April.

More outdoor activities, a phased return of retail and the return of personal services such as hairdressers have been earmarked for the next easing of restrictions, which will begin on May 4th.

But the Tánaiste has said he is “increasingly confident” that both indoor and outdoor dining will also return over the summer.

He said: “It is increasingly evident that outdoor dining is much safer than indoor.

“But we would hope to get to the point where both will be possible.

“I’m increasingly confident that both will be possible over the course of the summer.

“But I don’t want to raise expectations either and give false hope.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (left) Brian Lawless/PA)

He added: “All being well, we will see non-essential retail and personal services reopening across the month of May.”

Mr Varadkar said he the Government has not yet decided if so called vaccination-passports will be required to use services, such as restaurants, libraries or hairdressers.

A European Green Certificate is being worked on at EU level, but will primarily apply to international travel.

Mr Varadkar said: “We haven’t made any decision yet as to whether we would use that to access certain services within the State.

“I know that’s what Israel has done, that’s what Denmark is considering doing.

“I suppose we’d like to see how it works out there before we consider going down that route ourselves.

“It’s not a bad idea, but it is fraught with complications as well,” he added.