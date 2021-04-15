Poor precaution measures to prevent Covid spread at Tallaght hospital, Hiqa finds

James Cox

Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspectors have found specific risks related to infection prevention control practices at Tallaght University Hospital and Wexford General Hospital following recent Covid outbreaks.

Inspectors found poor precaution measures in the emergency department to prevent the spread of Covid-19 between staff and patients at Tallaght University Hospital.

A significant amount of work had been undertaken by Tallaght University Hospital, Wexford General Hospital and University Hospital Kerry in implementing measures to mitigate and manage potential threats posed by Covid-19.

The findings were both on a specific day of inspection.

Two wards were inspected in each hospital: one ward on the Covid-19 pathway, one ward on the non-Covid-19 pathway and a walkthrough of each emergency department was undertaken.

Overall, the environment and equipment were clean in all three hospitals. As previously highlighted in HIQA reports, infrastructure, including lack of single room capacity and maintenance issues remained a challenge in all hospitals inspected.

University Hospital Kerry had yet not experienced an outbreak of Covid-19 at the time of inspection.

Covid outbreaks

Tallaght University Hospital had a number of outbreaks ongoing on the day of inspection, while Wexford General Hospital had experienced outbreaks in April 2020.

However, inspectors found specific risks related to infection prevention control practices at Tallaght University Hospital and Wexford General Hospital.

In addition, specialist infection prevention and control staff deficits were identified at University Hospital Kerry.

All risks were escalated to each chief executive and or hospital manager for mitigation. Assurances were provided that appropriate measures were implemented to address the risks identified at each hospital.

While all three hospitals had antimicrobial stewardship programmes in place, staffing resources were found to impact programmes established at Wexford General Hospital and University Hospital Kerry.

Aerosols

The report concluded: “Overall, hand hygiene training, fit testing for clinical staff likely to undertake procedures that involve or may involve the generation of aerosols should be progressed. Occupational health supports were provided onsite at all three hospitals.”

Yesterday, HIQA published a report on practices for healthcare workers who opt not to have the Covid-19 vaccine.

The group recommended an “intervention ladder”.

This started with encouragement and eduction on vaccines followed by redeployment of frontline healthcare workers who refuse to be vaccinated.

Mandatory vaccination was listed as the most extreme option.