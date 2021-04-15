Staggered time slots ensure Darkness Into Light event goes ahead

By Suzanne Pender

TULLOW Rugby Club has found a way to safely support the lifesaving work of Pieta House by hosting a socially distanced Darkness Into Light walk.

The Darkness Into Light event will take place on Saturday 8 May at the club grounds, with all funds raised going to the suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

Covid restrictions mean that walkers have to book time slots to participate, starting at 4.30am and continuing until 9am. Staggered time slots ensure the event is fully Covid compliant, with each participant following a 2.5km route.

Time slots can be booked by going onto Tullow RFC’s Facebook page, while anyone who needs help booking a slot can message the Facebook page for assistance.

Donations will be taken on the day, while those who would like to contribute to this event can also visit Tullow RFC’s Facebook page, which contains a link to its Pieta House fundraiser.

All are encouraged to book their place for Saturday 8 May to support this wonderful, poignant event and a charity that’s needed now more than ever.