Winning €12.7m ticket bought in Kilkenny, National Lottery confirms

The winning Quick Pick ticket of last night’s €12,740,043 Lotto jackpot was bought in a Kilkenny store, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The ticket holder, who has yet to make contact with the National Lottery to claim their prize, has officially becomes the 12th largest Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game.

Only 26 jackpots worth more than €10 million have been won since 1988. The jackpot has been rolling since January 30th, with €20.8 million raised for good causes in the current jackpot roll-over series.

A National Lottery spokesperson said it will reveal the name of the winning jackpot store in Kilkenny in the coming days.

“As always with multi-million jackpot wins, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this truly life-altering €12.7 million win sink in,” they said.

“With so many big winners in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw, we are asking everyone who bought a ticket for the draw to check their tickets carefully.”

Bumper night

A bumper night also saw further players in Cavan, Dublin and Laois win large sums in Wednesday’s draw.

Co Laois ticket holders are being urged to check their tickets after the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000 was won with a Quick Pick ticket purchased at the Corrib Oil service station in Fairgreen in Portlaoise on Wednesday.

Two more players in Cavan and Dublin also came agonisingly close to sharing the €12.7 million jackpot, after they won the Match 5 + Bonus prize worth €416,263. The winners will each take home €208,132.

The winning Cavan Quick Pick ticket was sold at Cullies Mace services station on the Ballyhayes Road in Cavan Town, while the other ticket in Dublin was sold at the Circle K store/Sundrive service station on the Lower Kimmage Road in Dublin 6W.

With over 137,000 winners in Wednesday night’s Lotto draws, the National Lottery is now encouraging players across the country to check their tickets.

“We advise the winner of any of these prizes to try their best to remain calm and be sure to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place. The winners can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize,” the Lottery spokesperson said.

The winning Lotto numbers on Wednesday were: 04, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37. The bonus number was: 39.

Wednesday’s full results and details of previous draws can be viewed here.