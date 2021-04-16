Barretstown is a lifeline to fun for sick children

Abbie Colfer and her mother, Andrea

Barretstown gives the children and their families a sense of positivity and a glimpse into what their future, healthy lives might be like

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Colfer family from Rathvilly knew all about self-isolation and quarantine long before any ol’ Covid-19 pandemic came knocking on our doors! They were used to keeping themselves to themselves and as far from the risk of infection as they could, when their little girl Abbie was going through chemotherapy.

Abbie, now 12 years’ old, was diagnosed with leukaemia in August 2016 after spending a summer of being lethargic and being constantly cold.

“It was summer, so Abbie should have been outside running around with her friends; instead, she just wanted to lie down and sleep the whole time,” her mother Andrea recalled.

Abbie and her entire family, including her siblings Leila (14) and 19-year-old Caitlin and her dad Enda, were really impacted by the way cancer dictated how they lived their lives. “When Abbie got ill, it really affected the whole family. Everything changed for everyone in our house. We couldn’t have people coming in because they might bring in germs, which would be disastrous for Abbie while she was having chemo,” continued Andrea.

Abbie had an extremely difficult time with her treatment and chemotherapy, but one of the many things that helped her and her loved ones get through it was Barretstown in Co Kildare.

Barretstown was founded by Hollywood actor Paul Newman in 1994 and modelled on his renowned Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Connecticut, USA. It serves children affected by serious illnesses – primarily cancer and serious blood diseases – and their families. Barretstown’s mission is to rebuild the lives of these children and their families. They believe that every child with a serious illness should enjoy their childhood.

“Barretstown made such a huge difference to all of us. When we first went to the family camp, we didn’t know what to expect. I suppose we were maybe a bit anxious about going, but that went out the window after a couple of hours of being here. We had one of the best weekends we had since Abbie got sick. The Caras, or helpers, at camp were amazing with all the kids,” said Andrea.

“The children leave their illness at the gate and they get to have fun and freedom and the chance to play with other children who may be going through similar experiences,” she added.

One of the most important impacts that Barretstown has on the children and their families is that it gives them a sense of positivity and a glimpse into what their future, healthy lives might be like. Andrea even believes that Barretstown had such a huge impact on Abbie’s outlook that it transformed her life and gave her the hope, energy and strength to continue her treatment and get better.

Now Abbie is two years free of treatment and is a wonderfully happy 12-year-old. She’s in fifth class in St Patrick’s NS in Rathvilly and is staying healthy while living through a pandemic.

But the lockdowns over the past 13 months have had a devastating effect on Barretstown, its children and its finances. The children can’t attend the camps any more, but the staff have come up with an app which allows them to visit the place virtually and interact with some of their activities.

“It was so emotional for us to see Barretstown again virtually, but really our children need the human interaction. We can’t wait to get back there; I’m sure all the families and their children are the same,” said Andrea.

All of the services provided to all of the children and families who come to Barretstown are entirely free of charge, so donations and fundraising efforts are vital for the charity to help more sick children experience the magic of Barretstown each year. These events provide crucial income for Barretstown, which relies on the public to provide 98% of the funds that make its work possible. As a result, in 2020 the charity suffered an income shortfall of €1,000,000 but still managed to serve 6,915 children and family members.

However, more than 10,700 children and family members are still waiting to be served through Barretstown’s traditional in-person programmes and this is why they have launched this appeal. Usually it takes a whole year’s worth of fundraising activities to keep the massive operation going. They are now raising awareness of their plight and are appealing to the public to support them.

Andrea is in no doubt of the life-changing opportunities Barretstown gave to her darling daughter, just at the time when she needed fun, joy and being able to be a child again. Now that Abbie is thriving, they’re cherishing every moment with her.

“She’s come out the other side of this. We’re so lucky we still have Abbie with us,” said Andrea.

Barretstown is supported by donations and the fundraising efforts of corporate supporters, individuals and community groups. For more information, see www.barretstown.org.